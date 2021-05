The injury-riddled New York Mets sent Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA) to the mound as they opened a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Coming off three-straight losses and with the potential of going with a bullpen game on Tuesday, the Mets were in need of a good and lengthy start. Walker, one of the best value free agent signings of the offseason, looked to continue his strong pitching this season, as he came into the game with the eighth-best ERA (2.20) and 15th-best WHIP (1.024) in the National League.