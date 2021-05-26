Cancel
Assistant DA C.J. Robinson announces plans to run for DA after Randall Houston next year

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith about a year until the election, C.J. Robinson, chief assistant district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, has announced his intention to run for district attorney. Long-serving District Attorney Randall Houston confirmed he is not seeking a fourth term. He has been DA for 20 years, and has been with the office for a total of 35. He started out as an assist district attorney, then worked his way up to chief ADA under then district attorney Janice Clardy Massa.

