Assistant DA C.J. Robinson announces plans to run for DA after Randall Houston next year

With about a year until the election, C.J. Robinson, chief assistant district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, has announced his intention to run for district attorney. Long-serving District Attorney Randall Houston confirmed he is not seeking a fourth term. He has been DA for 20 years, and has been with the office for a total of 35. He started out as an assist district attorney, then worked his way up to chief ADA under then district attorney Janice Clardy Massa.