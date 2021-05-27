Seeing Ribbed Decor Everywhere? The Retro Trend Is Having a Serious Revival
Fact: You can’t go wrong with a classic stripe. Whether horizontal or vertical, a striped motif can add flair to any space, without being as entirely overwhelming as other patterns. But if you want to really take it up a notch, why not go 3D? Ribbed decor, aka 3D stripes, were big in the ‘70s, and they’re making a major comeback. (Consider it an even more tactile take on all of the Memphis-esque squiggly accessories hitting stores right now.)www.purewow.com