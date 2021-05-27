Seeing Ribbed Decor Everywhere? The Retro Trend Is Having a Serious Revival

Our wonderful Insider Community that Key has been wonderful handling, has asked for large outdoor planter recs and I figured that they might not be alone. Heck if I had a space wider than my almost 3′ x 20′ balcony I would be on the hunt too! But you know what takes time? Searching and looking up annoying dimensions. I think everyone on the team (not just Emily and her cat lounge) has once or twice thought they “knew what the size was by just looking at it online” and FOR SURE regretted it. If you are a gambler that can be very exciting, buuuuut I am personally not a big gambling gal and hate having to return things. Plus it’s bad for the earth. Lose, lose in my opinion. So I did a bit of research and held myself as back as possible to bring you 9 awesome large planters and none 9 dope EXTRA large planters. If you want to see “Jess Unleashed: Outdoor Entertaining Products Edition,” head here. It’s hard not to suggest EVERYTHING I think is cool. But who has the time??