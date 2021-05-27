Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska Northeastern Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Culbertson, or 13 miles northeast of Trenton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McCook. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH