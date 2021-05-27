Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chase, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chase; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska Northeastern Chase County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 728 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Grant to 13 miles southwest of Madrid to 9 miles northeast of Lamar, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Imperial, Grant, Wauneta, Madrid, Elsie, Enders, Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Chase, Grainton, Center Dam Campground, Wanamaker State Wildfire Management Area and Area A Campground. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 29 and 69. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH