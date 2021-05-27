Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schuylkill The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 925 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Grier City-Park Crest to near Orwigsburg to Strausstown, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Tamaqua, Schuylkill Haven, Mahanoy City, Orwigsburg, Port Carbon, Hometown, Tuscarora, New Philadelphia, Grier City-Park Crest, Renningers, McKeansburg, Coaldale, Locust Lake State Park, Snyders, New Boston-Morea, Lake Wynonah, Palo Alto, Auburn, Deer Lake and Cumbola. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 128 to 133. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH