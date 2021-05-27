Severe Weather Statement issued for Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MCPHERSON AND NORTHEASTERN RICE COUNTIES At 806 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just west of Windom, or 10 miles west of Mcpherson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Windom is in the path of this storm. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH