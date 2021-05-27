Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northampton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTY At 927 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Cape Charles, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cape Charles, Cheriton, Bay View, Eastville, Capeville, Kiptopeke State Park, Simpkins, Townsend, Oyster, Cheapside, Kiptopeke, Plantation and Dalbys. Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.