Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL DECATUR AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Danbury, or 10 miles north of Oberlin, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danbury, Lebanon and Cedar Bluffs. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH