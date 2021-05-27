Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern McPherson County in central Kansas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just west of Mcpherson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mcpherson around 840 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Galva and Canton. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 53 and 73. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH