Severe Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FRONTIER AND SOUTHEASTERN HAYES COUNTIES At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Hayes Center, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 818 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported near Palisade. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quick, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground and Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 43. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH