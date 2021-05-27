Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Mo Soltani-Nejad, University of Toronto (Rotman)
“An engineer by heart, who loves to solve problems, make impactful changes and watch birds.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have nothing to do with law and drafting regulations, but I helped change a critical law in my only visit to the parliament. After a long and tense discussion with lawmakers unfamiliar with the technical issue, my colleague and I convinced them to add two letters to the budget bill. They agreed to add “ha”, which makes a word plural in Persian, to the end of a technical term, enabling a new and efficient capital markets structure.poetsandquants.com