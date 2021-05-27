Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Mo Soltani-Nejad, University of Toronto (Rotman)

It is with genuine enthusiasm, and with the unanimous support of the Board of Trustees, that we welcome Rajagopal “Raj” Echambadi as the 10th president of Illinois Tech. An internationally renowned business-innovation expert and Dunton Family Dean at Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business, Raj is the perfect person to help us meet our founding mission to empower students from all backgrounds to achieve their dreams. Raj’s commitment to Illinois Tech’s founding purpose to liberate the collective power of difference to advance technology and progress for all is incredibly deep, and we look forward to welcoming him on Monday, August 16, during Illinois Tech’s Welcome Week celebration.