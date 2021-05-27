Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Takura Chinodya, University of Toronto (Rotman)

By Jeff Schmitt
Poets and Quants
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Laid back capitalist committed to socialist causes.”. Hometown: Harare, Zimbabwe (and Johannesburg South Africa) Fun Fact About Yourself: One thing I’m very afraid of is heights! But somehow, I managed to go skydiving and it was awesome!. Undergraduate School and Major: University of Cape Town, Finance & Economics. Most Recent...

poetsandquants.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Toronto#Mba#Cfa#Investment Banking M A#Investment Management#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Country
South Africa
Related
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Luis Granat Palafox, Washington University (Olin)

“An ambitious discomfort seeker who enjoys the journey.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: Last year I finished my first marathon!. Undergraduate School and Major: Universidad Panamericana, Industrial Engineering and Innovation Management (Mexico City, Mexico) Most Recent Employer and Job Title: PwC, Senior Associate Financial Services Advisory. Aside from your classmates, what...
Collegesumanitoba.ca

Spring Convocation: Meet the class of 2021 (part 2)

Meet some more of the incredible members of the University of Manitoba’s class of 2021. These students have shown resiliency and strength, and are positioned to shape our world like no class before them. Meet the first group here. They will graduate during Spring Convocation, June 15-17, on UM’s new...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Archana Sohmshetty, Stanford GSB

“Curious about everything and everyone. Enthralled by our inner world, physical world, and digital worlds.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I was on a dance team in undergrad! I love to dance and share my passion for it – everyone can do it, and my mantra is that dancing is 90% being confident and 10% being able to follow a beat.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Jacob Blaeser, Stanford GSB

“Part Parent Trap soundtrack, part Drake, with a healthy dose of Golden Retriever, and a pinch of Buddy the Elf.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I eat the green parts of strawberries. Undergraduate School and Major: Georgia Tech – Industrial & Systems Engineering (Go Jackets!) Most Recent Employer and Job Title:...
Collegesoyaop.com

Study at Catholic University (UCSC) in Italy | Fully funded Scholarship

Apply for Fully Funded Scholarships at Catholic University in Italy. The deadline for this application is 15th July 2021. For effective and smooth academic program, you are hereby welcomed to apply for Università Cattolica (UCSC) International Scholarship in Italy 2021-2022 academic session. Applications are expected from international students who wish to study a degree program at the University.
EducationPoets and Quants

INSEAD’s MBA Value Proposition In 10 Charts

INSEAD’s value proposition can be told in just ten simple charts. Of all the world’s very best business schools, INSEAD offers a truly unique value proposition. In just ten frenetically intense months, the school offers young professionals a transformative experience for €89,000 ($107,000) in tuition. MBA students can choose to start their educational journey in Fontainebleau, France, or Singapore. They can enter the program in either January or September. And they can study among one of the most culturally and geographically diverse MBA cohorts assembled anywhere. American has long been known as a melting pot. INSEAD is truly a global melting pot of an institution.
HealthUN News Centre

(1st meeting) 2021 high-level meeting on HIV/AIDS (8-10 June 2021)

The high-level meeting (HLM) on HIV/AIDS will be convened from 8 to 10 June 2021, in the General Assembly Hall, at the UN Headquarters, in New York. The HLM will undertake a comprehensive review of the progress on the commitments made in the 2016 Political Declaration towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030, and how the response, in its social, economic and political dimensions, continues to contribute to progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the global health goal. The high-level meeting will provide recommendations to guide and monitor the HIV/AIDS response beyond 2021, including new concrete commitments to accelerate action to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as well as to promote the renewed commitment and engagement of leaders, countries, communities and partners to accelerate and implement a comprehensive universal and integrated response to HIV/AIDS.
HealthUN News Centre

(4th meeting) 2021 high-level meeting on HIV/AIDS (8-10 June 2021)

Thematic Panel 3: Resources and funding for an effective AIDS response. General Debate (continued) The high-level meeting (HLM) on HIV/AIDS will be convened from 8 to 10 June 2021, in the General Assembly Hall, at the UN Headquarters, in New York. The HLM will undertake a comprehensive review of the progress on the commitments made in the 2016 Political Declaration towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030, and how the response, in its social, economic and political dimensions, continues to contribute to progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the global health goal. The high-level meeting will provide recommendations to guide and monitor the HIV/AIDS response beyond 2021, including new concrete commitments to accelerate action to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as well as to promote the renewed commitment and engagement of leaders, countries, communities and partners to accelerate and implement a comprehensive universal and integrated response to HIV/AIDS.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Toronto Dominion Bank Has $50.67 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 78,333 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $50,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,852 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $160,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 119,285 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $46,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
Economymba.com

MBA Return on Investment (ROI) Calculator

What’s the return on investment of an MBA? Earning your MBA can add tremendous value to your career in several ways, including building in-demand skills, expanding your network, and opening doors to new career opportunities. But at the end of the day, you want to be sure your investment of time and tuition will pay off monetarily.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Changes to Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Serabi Gold plc (the "Company") Changes to Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX: SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, advises shareholders that, further to...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1 Million Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings […]
Marketscfainstitute.org

The SPAC Boom – Our CFA Institute Advocacy Policy Engagement

Posted In: Corporate Governance, Investment Topics, Investor protections, Market Structure. Despite unprecedented economic disruption, the US IPO market hit a record $170 billion in 2020, driven in large part by the unexpected surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to take private companies public. SPACs, commonly referred to as blank-check companies, are not new but now account for the majority of US IPOs. In the first of quarter of 2021, approximately 300 US SPACs raising nearly $100 billion launched, beating levels for the entire prior year. Not surprisingly, the SPAC boom has garnered the attention of policymakers in Washington, DC and globally. The SEC has added SPACs to its regulatory agenda and, in recent testimony before a House of Representatives panel, SEC Chair Gensler stressed, “There’s real questions about who’s benefiting and investor protection.” Meanwhile, the SPAC phenomenon is gaining attention in other global markets.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Goldman Sachs Lures First RIA Custody Client, Steward Partners

Goldman Sachs has scored its first custodial client, hybrid registered investment advisory Steward Partners, following its acquisition of Folio Financial’s technology in May 2020. The Wall Street firm has been quietly building out the custody business, poaching top executives from some of the largest RIA custodians in the country. And...