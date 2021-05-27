Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Takura Chinodya, University of Toronto (Rotman)

Posted In: Corporate Governance, Investment Topics, Investor protections, Market Structure. Despite unprecedented economic disruption, the US IPO market hit a record $170 billion in 2020, driven in large part by the unexpected surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to take private companies public. SPACs, commonly referred to as blank-check companies, are not new but now account for the majority of US IPOs. In the first of quarter of 2021, approximately 300 US SPACs raising nearly $100 billion launched, beating levels for the entire prior year. Not surprisingly, the SPAC boom has garnered the attention of policymakers in Washington, DC and globally. The SEC has added SPACs to its regulatory agenda and, in recent testimony before a House of Representatives panel, SEC Chair Gensler stressed, “There’s real questions about who’s benefiting and investor protection.” Meanwhile, the SPAC phenomenon is gaining attention in other global markets.