On Wednesday the Huntland Lady Hornets and the Moore County Blue Raiders are both undefeated in the State Tournament in Murfreesboro. The Huntland Lady Hornets defeated Sale Creek 11-1 in game 8. The Lady Hornets got a big win on Tuesday defeating Loretto 3-1 in game 4. The Huntland Lady Hornets will advance to game 12 and face off against Summertown on Thursday at 5:30pm at the Starplex in Murfreesboro.