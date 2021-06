Macmillan Children's Books has picked up the rights to two non-fiction graphic novels by Vietnamese wildlife conservationist, activist, and writer Trang Nguyen and by Jeet Zdung, who fuses traditional Vietnamese art with manga styles. Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear is out in September 2021 and is based on the true story of how Nguyen became a conservationist after witnessing a moon bear being tortured. Chang succeeds, against the odds, in releasing the bear into the wild. The second book, Saving H'non: Chang and the Elephants, will be released in 2022. Again based on real events, this will follow an older Chang as she saves an elephant forced to work in the logging and tourism industries for 50 years.