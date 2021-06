After the revival miniseries became a hit on Netflix,. fans have been craving more stories about the residents of Stars Hollow while still enjoying its many stars in their current shows. While more Gilmore Girls isn’t on the horizon anytime soon, there has been much interest about casting crossovers with Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with the two shows sharing the same creator in Amy Sherman-Palladino, whose husband Danny Palladino has written and produced for both. Now, such wishes are coming true as Gilmore Girls alum and This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has joined the Amazon comedy.