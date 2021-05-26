newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 American Cannabis Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its apparent health benefits and an increasing push for the legalization of marijuana, the cannabis industry is attracting significant investor attention. Because the stigma of association with the plant is being shed at breathtaking speed, it appears that the industry is en route to the mainstream. This backdrop makes Wall Street analysts extremely bullish on Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) and Green Thumb (GTBIF). So come on, let’s evaluate these names.The cannabis industry’s changing legal landscape in the United States, which is highlighting the medicinal benefits of cannabidiol products, has been creating a favorable backdrop for cannabis companies. The legalization of recreational marijuana is slowly eking out victories on a state-by-state basis.

www.investing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Medical Cannabis#Cannabis Products#Medicinal Cannabis#Recreational Cannabis#Medicinal Marijuana#American#Curlf#Cagr#Senate#Curaleaf Holdings Inc#Cannabis Companies#Wall Street Analysts#Legalized Marijuana#Cannabidiol Products#Otc#Investor#Recreational Purposes#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyEntrepreneur

2 Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Gain More Than 80%

With President Biden’s proposal to invest $174 billion in electric vehicle (EV) development, the domestic EV industry could witness solid growth soon despite short-term hurdles such as a global semiconductor chip shortage. Supportive government policies and regulations worldwide should also contribute to the industry’s growth. As a result, Wall Street expects the shares of EV makers Fisker (FSR) and Electrameccanica (SOLO) to gain more than 80% over the next 12 months. Read on for details.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Social Media Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 15% or More

With the COVID-19 pandemic having catalyzed increased use of social media platforms, and with companies adjusting their marketing strategies to grab the attention of consumers on these platforms, companies in the social media space have been generating solid growth in advertising revenues. Businesses' growing social media marketing budgets have caught Wall Street analysts' attention and made optimistic about the upside potential of social media stocks Snap (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR), and Bumble (BMBL). Let’s discuss.The increasing penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and the embrace of remote lifestyles during the COVID-19 pandemic are continuing to drive the social media market. Consequently, the global social media market is estimated to grow at a 32% CAGR between 2020 - 2025 to hit $308.96 billion.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

(Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages rose on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...
StocksMarion Chronicle-Tribune

US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500's first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sundial, Aurora Cannabis, Cronos Group, and Other Marijuana Stocks Surged Today

Friday was a good day for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular pot stocks fared:. A wave of deal-making has swept over the cannabis sector in recent months. Industry leaders Tilray and Aphria completed their merger earlier this month. Sundial Growers recently snapped up cannabis retailer Inner Spirit Holdings. Canopy Growth reached a deal to acquire The Supreme Cannabis Company in April. And today, investors awoke to the news that HEXO struck a deal to purchase privately held marijuana producer Redecan for roughly $766 million.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Pot Stocks Led Markets Higher Into the Holiday Weekend

The stock market closed the week on an up note, finishing the month of May as Monday brings the Memorial Day holiday. Gains were modest, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all managed to climb higher. Some of the biggest movers on...
StocksJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

(AP) — A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500’s modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500’s gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.
bloomberglaw.com

Wall Street’s New Cop Signals More Scrutiny of Crypto, SPACs (1)

SEC’s Gensler sees investor-protection ‘gaps’ in crypto. Wall Street’s main regulator is signaling that the Biden era will spell tougher oversight for cryptocurrencies and blank-check companies, two of the white-hot market’s most talked-about asset classes. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman. Gary Gensler. on Wednesday told lawmakers that special purpose...
StocksNewsTimes

Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

Stocks were mostly higher on Thursday morning with the exception of technology stocks. Banks and industrial companies were pushing the broader market higher. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.1%. Banks were...
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500’s modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2 percent higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift […]
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Stocks Analysts Predict Will Rally By 20% Or More

The current market volatility has spooked some investors, which is why David Cohne recommends stocks that analysts think will rally. Stocks such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), Arcelor Mittal (MT), and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) have high upside potential based on their average price targets.A strategy many investors practice is to follow the recommendations of Wall Street analysts. The easiest way to do this is by looking at analyst price targets. Wall Street analysts are typically responsible for coverage on a select group of stocks based on industry and market size.
Stocksmillennialmoney.com

Marijuana Stocks: 10 Top Stocks in the Cannabis Industry

This article includes links which we may receive compensation for if you click, at no cost to you. The legal marijuana industry is poised to take off in the next few years. Here’s what investors need to know about the budding pot stocks market. Marijuana stocks have attracted the attention...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/25 Ft. MJ ETF, MJUS ETF, 4Front Ventures

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors. On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse spoke with Andrew Thut, CIO at 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF), and Jason Wilson, cannabis research and banking expert at ETF Managers Group, issuer of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ) and ETFMG US Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJUS).
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, and the broad rally helped the S&P 500 claw back more than half of its losses over the past two weeks. The benchmark index rose 1%, led by solid gains in technology and communication companies such as Microsoft, Google's parent company, Facebook and Twitter. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Sectors that are viewed as safer investments, like utilities, lagged the broader market. Bond yields fell.
StocksNASDAQ

These 2 Nasdaq Winners Are Getting Some Wall Street Love Monday

Wall Street got the week off to a strong start on Monday morning, as major market benchmarks moved higher right out of the gate. Leading the way higher was the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which was up nearly 1.5% as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. After a difficult time last week,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

The legal marijuana industry is still very new, and what it will look like a decade from now -- not to mention which companies will still be around -- is really anyone's guess. A few years ago, Aurora Cannabis was one of the top producers in the industry, but now its business looks to be in disarray amid high costs and a lack of profitability. Even Canopy Growth, which was once the top cannabis company in the world, has fallen a few steps behind Tilray and large multi-state operators like Curaleaf and Trulieve Cannabis.
Congress & Courtsnewcannabisventures.com

Chuck Schumer Could Light Up Cannabis Stocks

You’re reading a copy of this week’s edition of the New Cannabis Ventures weekly newsletter, which we have been publishing since October 2015. The newsletter includes unique insight to help our readers stay ahead of the curve as well as links to the week’s most important news. Subscribe to receive...