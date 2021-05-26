2 American Cannabis Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love

With its apparent health benefits and an increasing push for the legalization of marijuana, the cannabis industry is attracting significant investor attention. Because the stigma of association with the plant is being shed at breathtaking speed, it appears that the industry is en route to the mainstream. This backdrop makes Wall Street analysts extremely bullish on Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) and Green Thumb (GTBIF). So come on, let’s evaluate these names.The cannabis industry’s changing legal landscape in the United States, which is highlighting the medicinal benefits of cannabidiol products, has been creating a favorable backdrop for cannabis companies. The legalization of recreational marijuana is slowly eking out victories on a state-by-state basis.