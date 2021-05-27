Huisman Joins Evans In Apple’s “Echo 3”

“It was going to be a challenge to make a comedy that dealt with such dark subjects, but that was also one of the reasons that I was eager to be part of it,” reveals Michiel Huisman about “The Flight Attendant,” his first comedy after six major dramatic roles on American television over the past decade, going back to his debut with “Treme” as street musician Sonny and also including his two-time Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated work on “Game of Thrones” as regent Daario Naharis. “Say my lines faster,” laughs Huisman about the difference in making comedy, noting that it was important “to keep the pace up because this is the kind of show that wants that.”