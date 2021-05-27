Cancel
Huisman Joins Evans In Apple’s “Echo 3”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Game of Thrones” and “The Flight Attendant” star Michiel Huisman will join Luke Evans in the ten-episode action-thriller series “Echo 3” on the Apple TV+ service. “Echo 3” follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant scientist who goes missing on the border of Colombia and Venezuela. Her brother (Evans) and her fiance...

