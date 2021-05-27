Cancel
Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Sarah Rickaby, University of Toronto (Rotman)

By Jeff Schmitt
 23 days ago

"I am a passionate, driven, and confident individual that strives to make positive change.". Fun Fact About Yourself: I have always been heavily involved in the arts, specifically dance. I have had many unique opportunities through dance including training with Cirque du Soliel at L'École Nationale de Cirque in Montreal and training at Canada's National Ballet School in Toronto for my Solo Seal ballet examination.

CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Luis Granat Palafox, Washington University (Olin)

“An ambitious discomfort seeker who enjoys the journey.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: Last year I finished my first marathon!. Undergraduate School and Major: Universidad Panamericana, Industrial Engineering and Innovation Management (Mexico City, Mexico) Most Recent Employer and Job Title: PwC, Senior Associate Financial Services Advisory. Aside from your classmates, what...
Collegesamericananthro.org

University of British Columbia

The Department of Anthropology at UBC advances the study and constructive understanding of human diversity and commonality across the globe and throughout the long span of human existence. We pursue this aim through excellence in research, teaching, and community collaboration, grounded in multiple analytical and interpretive methods that share a commitment to field-based inquiry. The Department has particular strengths in anthropological archaeology in the Americas and China, collaborative research with Aboriginal peoples in Canada and globally, and critical museology.
Collegesnortheastern.edu

Meet the Faculty

Director of Computer Science and Teaching Professor, Khoury College of Computer Sciences. Dr. Bethany Edmunds is a recognized leader in Computer Science and STEM education in North America. She has a Ph.D. in Computer Science, with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence, and is currently a Teaching Professor and the Director of Computer Science at Northeastern University’s Vancouver campus. Bethany is passionate about breaking down barriers to create greater diversity, access and inclusivity within the technology community. She brings together expertise in software development, machine learning, and educational innovation to create STEM opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Jacob Blaeser, Stanford GSB

“Part Parent Trap soundtrack, part Drake, with a healthy dose of Golden Retriever, and a pinch of Buddy the Elf.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I eat the green parts of strawberries. Undergraduate School and Major: Georgia Tech – Industrial & Systems Engineering (Go Jackets!) Most Recent Employer and Job Title:...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Archana Sohmshetty, Stanford GSB

“Curious about everything and everyone. Enthralled by our inner world, physical world, and digital worlds.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I was on a dance team in undergrad! I love to dance and share my passion for it – everyone can do it, and my mantra is that dancing is 90% being confident and 10% being able to follow a beat.
Collegesumanitoba.ca

Spring Convocation: Meet the class of 2021 (part 2)

Meet some more of the incredible members of the University of Manitoba’s class of 2021. These students have shown resiliency and strength, and are positioned to shape our world like no class before them. Meet the first group here. They will graduate during Spring Convocation, June 15-17, on UM’s new...
Chicago, ILiit.edu

Illinois Tech Names Raj Echambadi as 10th President

Illinois Institute of Technology today announced that Rajagopal “Raj” Echambadi, Dunton Family Dean at D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, will join Illinois Tech as its 10th president. Founded to liberate the collective power of difference to advance technology for all, Illinois Tech selected Echambadi to lead its efforts...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Mock MBA Interview: Sandy Grills This Guy (For His Own Good)

You already met Vraj in a previous episode. Sandy assessed his odds for Harvard Business School’s 2+2 deferred admissions program less than a month ago under the headline Can This Indian Male With A 3.4/710 Leapfrog His Cohort?. Well, Vraj took the first step toward that leapfrog move by gaining...
Chicago, ILiit.edu

Illinois Tech Names Northeastern Dean Raj Echambadi as Next President to Lead Its Mission to Foster Inclusive Innovation

CHICAGO—June 16, 2021—Illinois Institute of Technology today announced that Rajagopal “Raj” Echambadi, Dunton Family Dean at D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, will join Illinois Tech as its 10th president. Founded to liberate the collective power of difference to advance technology for all, Illinois Tech selected Echambadi to lead...
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Prestigious International Federation of Catholic Universities Grants Membership to Seton Hall University Fostering Collaboration with World-Renowned Academic Community

Seton Hall University announced its acceptance into the largest and most diverse international network of Catholic universities, International Federation of Catholic Universities (IFCU). This world-renowned higher education organization, created in 1924 and based in Paris, is marked both by its geographical extensiveness and its cultural richness. The IFCU defends and...
Collegesinfodocket.com

Two McGill University Librarians Discuss “Engaging with Artificial Intelligence in Research Libraries” at RLUK Digital Shift Forum Presentation

The RLUK Digital Shift Forum video embedded below was recorded on June 16, 2021. As artificial intelligence becomes a popular topic in the news and popular culture, Research Libraries are experiencing an increase in available technology using AI. As the AI environment grows, it will become more and more important for librarians to familiarize themselves with these applications, their benefits, challenges, and implications. This presentation examines North American academic librarian perceptions of AI, as well as the current state of AI strategic preparedness from research universities. The presenters discuss a series of workshops that they created to educate academic library users on artificial intelligence.
Collegestrentonian.ca

Albert College celebrates the Class of 2021

Albert College celebrated the Class of 2021 on Saturday, June 12 in true COVID-19 fashion. During the day, local students enjoyed a ‘drive-thru’ celebration divided by time slots and physically distanced. Later that evening, 37 students representing 14 countries graduated from the comfort of their homes with a virtual ceremony video conveying congratulatory messages, an award presentation and a celebration recognizing their many accomplishments during this difficult school year. Head of School Mark Musca, teachers and staff members took turns in small groups, adhering to the physical distancing recommendations and gathering protocols from the province, to deliver awards, certificates and diplomas to Grade 6 and Grade 8 students on Friday, and to Grade 12 students on Saturday as they drove through the Albert College campus in their cars. Virtual award ceremonies were also held for Grade 8 and Grade 12 students this weekend to virtually recognize their many accomplishments this year in Albert’s 5 ‘A’s – Academics, Arts, Athletics, Adventure, and Active Citizenship. A Grade 6 virtual celebration will take place later this week.
CollegesNorthwestern University

Two Northwestern Faculty Receive Inaugural Stoddart Award

Northwestern University’s Mark C. Hersam and Omar Farha have received the inaugural AAAFM-Stoddart Award from the American Association for Advances in Functional Materials (AAAFM). Named for Northwestern professor and Nobel Laureate Sir Fraser Stoddart, the award recognizes two dynamic young researchers for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the field...
Danbury, CThamlethub.com

Nolan Ames of Danbury Awarded International Fellowship & Scholarship

Nolan Ames of Danbury was awarded the Fulbright Canada Mitacs Globalink Fellowship. Nolan will assist with research at University of Alberta Edmonton on a project titled "Spatial Modeling of Animal Movements" in summer 2021. Rochester Institute of Technology is proud to announce the following international fellowships and scholarships. These are...
dailyhive.com

Toronto restroom named one of the best in the country (PHOTOS)

It’s the contest you never knew you needed to participate in – Canada’s Best Restroom is back for 2021, and voting for the country-wide competition is officially open until July 9. Hosted by Cintas Canada Ltd, this annual list aims to shine a spotlight on washrooms across the country that...
Philadelphia, PAdrexel.edu

Faculty Highlights: Recent Grants and Awards

Last term, Drexel University faculty were recognized for their scholarly research and professional contributions and recognitions. This update offers a snapshot of recent activity, courtesy of the Office of the Provost. Sponsored Research. Simon Danner, PhD, assistant professor of neurobiology and anatomy in the College of Medicine, was awarded a...
New Haven, CTyale.edu

Saltzman and Laurans Named Co-Directors of the Center for Biomedical Innovation and Technology (CBIT)

We are pleased to announce that Dr. W. Mark Saltzman, Goizueta Foundation Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Chemical & Environmental Engineering, and Cellular & Molecular Physiology at Yale, and Dr. Maxwell Laurans, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Yale and Vice President of Surgical Services at Yale New Haven Hospital, have been named faculty co-directors of the Center for Biomedical Innovation and Technology (CBIT) at Yale University. The Center’s mission is to educate the next generation of biomedical innovators and to support the commercialization of advances in biomedical technology discovered at Yale. CBIT works in partnership with the other innovation hubs on campus to support faculty and students across the University.
CollegesPoets and Quants

How To Apply To Harvard Business School For Free

$250 may not seem like a big sum for MBA applicants. That’s the cost of two years of Netflix – or the application fee for a target school. Between rent and debt, it isn’t always easy for young professionals to scrape together that amount. And it is even more daunting when the school only accepts one candidate from every ten applications.
Educationoyaop.com

Canada Public Universities Scholarships | Fully Funded

Apply for Fully Funded Scholarships at Public Universities in Canada. The deadline for this application is 31st July 2021. Canada provides Internationally recognized degrees and High-quality education. Additionally, Canada is consistently one of the best countries in the world. When a student graduates from a Canadian university, it serves as a sign of confidence and excellence and their degree act as a mark of trust. Likewise, the Universities encourages you to apply for the Canada Public Universities Scholarships.