Sole-survivor 1914 Sparkbrook V-twin featured at H&H motorcycle auction

The only known surviving 1914 Sparkbrook Vee Twin motorcycle will be auctioned June 9 during the H&H Classics sale at the National Motorcycle Museum in the West Midlands, UK. The Sparkbrook was restored to “show-winning standard” about a decade ago, H&H says in a news release, and was used in many vintage-vehicle events until a few years ago. The motorcycle last run in 2019 and will need some recommissioning before being used again, the release says.