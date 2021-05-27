‘A Million Little Things’: Is Jamie Coming Back? Or is Chris Geere Moving to ‘This Is Us’?
No, you didn’t imagine it; Jamie from A Million Little Things took on a more prominent role in the This Is Us Season 5 finale than anyone ever expected. Chris Geere plays Maggie Bloom’s (Allison Miller) British roommate on A Million Little Things Season 3. However, the actor also snagged a recurring role on This Is Us Season 5 as Kate Pearson’s (Chrissy Metz) co-worker. Both parts seemed pretty minor, so fans got accustomed to seeing Geere in both shows. However, after the May 25 episode of This Is Us, viewers of both shows have so many questions.www.cheatsheet.com