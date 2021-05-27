‘A Million Little Things’: Is Jamie Coming Back? Or is Chris Geere Moving to ‘This Is Us’?

After tonight’s finale on ABC, odds are you’ll be curious about A Million Little Things season 4. Take, for example, when it will premiere, or even when it starts filming?. There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but let’s begin with this: There is another season coming! That news was first confirmed earlier this spring, and it seems that the network has no intention of kicking this series to the curb anytime soon. This allows them to really take time to craft this meaningful character-based drama, which is something that a lot of viewers are craving at this point in time. Season 4 was the timeliest season of A Million Little Things yet as viewers saw their lives reflected in the stories on-screen; maybe that offered up some healing to those who are struggling.