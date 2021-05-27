Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘A Million Little Things’: Is Jamie Coming Back? Or is Chris Geere Moving to ‘This Is Us’?

By Rachel Hunt
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No, you didn’t imagine it; Jamie from A Million Little Things took on a more prominent role in the This Is Us Season 5 finale than anyone ever expected. Chris Geere plays Maggie Bloom’s (Allison Miller) British roommate on A Million Little Things Season 3. However, the actor also snagged a recurring role on This Is Us Season 5 as Kate Pearson’s (Chrissy Metz) co-worker. Both parts seemed pretty minor, so fans got accustomed to seeing Geere in both shows. However, after the May 25 episode of This Is Us, viewers of both shows have so many questions.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
62K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Chris Geere
Person
Chrissy Metz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Million Little Things#This Is Us#British#Abc#Oxford#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 17 Recap, ‘Justice: Part 1’

In a million little things Recap of Season 3 Episode 17, Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli) takes drastic measures to fight for his son, Theo (Tristan Byron), and daughter, Charlie Dixon (Everly and Brynley Fisher). Meanwhile, Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) helps Sophie Dixon (Lizzie Greene) tell her story to the police. Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak) finally returns from Paris, France, and goes to the police station with Sophie. Also, Rom Howard (Romney Malco) and Regina Howard (Christina Moses) plan their future.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

A Million Little Things season 4 premiere date hopes on ABC

After tonight’s finale on ABC, odds are you’ll be curious about A Million Little Things season 4. Take, for example, when it will premiere, or even when it starts filming?. There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but let’s begin with this: There is another season coming! That news was first confirmed earlier this spring, and it seems that the network has no intention of kicking this series to the curb anytime soon. This allows them to really take time to craft this meaningful character-based drama, which is something that a lot of viewers are craving at this point in time. Season 4 was the timeliest season of A Million Little Things yet as viewers saw their lives reflected in the stories on-screen; maybe that offered up some healing to those who are struggling.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Finale: Creator D.J. Nash On Shocking Double Cliffhanger, “Guilt”-Themed Season 4 & Endgame Plans

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Season 3 finale of ABC’s A Million Little Things. For a second consecutive year, the season finale of A Million Little Things ended with the question, Who hit Eddie? The incident, which left Eddie fighting for his life, was the big Season 2 finale cliffhanger. Tonight, Eddie received a call from a woman claiming to be the driver who hit him. And that was not the biggest Season 3 finale cliffhanger.
TV Serieswnypapers.com

Q&A: Christina Moses sheds light on 'A Million Little Things' & real-life storyline tie-ins

“A Million Little Things” is TV’s most underrated series. Though it doesn’t have the buzz of cable and streaming programs, the ABC drama has the hallmarks of a show worth watching: characters we care about, relationships to invest in, light-hearted and legitimately funny moments, a storyline that keeps viewers on the edge of their couch – and so. Many. Plot twists. Heck, just in this third season alone, “AMLT” has touched upon disability, divorce, the courage of coming out in high school, sexual abuse, suicide, the weight of the coronavirus pandemic and the tensions that arose from the death of George Floyd.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Here's Exactly How Eddie Spiraled in Season 3 of 'A Million Little Things'

Eddie Saville on A Million Little Things is a complicated character — to say the least. Eddie is a recovering alcoholic who's been working on his issues while trying to keep his marriage to Katherine alive. While Eddie stops drinking, he ends up cheating on Katherine with their mutual friend Delilah. While it can be said that Eddie has a good heart and that he loves his son (and yes, he does love Katherine), he's got demons.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

A Million Little Things season 4 spoilers: Will you see new faces?

We know that we’re going to be waiting a LONG time to see A Million Little Things season 4 — think months at the earliest. The show just wrapped up its third season, and it did that while raising a number of big questions. One of the biggest ones revolves around what Gary decided to do to Peter! (We have to imagine that Gary will be found out eventually…)
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Floriana Lima leaving A Million Little Things, role of Darcy Cooper?

Is Floriana Lima leaving A Million Little Things following the season 3 finale? How much should you be worried?. The answer to how worried should we be seems to be “a little.” After all, the writers have set up the Darcy character in a way where an exit feels feasible. She has a potential new career position elsewhere and, for now, she’s thinking about making the trip. That could easily mean big changes for her relationship with Gary, and cut her off from much of the rest of the show. While it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of her on the show for good, it could mean the end of Lima as a series regular.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 4 of ‘A Million Little Things’: When Will It Be Released and Who Will Return?

Season 4 of ‘A Million Little Things’: When Will It Be Released and Who Will Return?. With Season 3 of A Million Little Things coming to a close on June 9, 2021, fans are eagerly anticipating Season 4. Will Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak) be able to return home permanently from France? Is Alan (Terry Chen) returning for Season 4 or has his relationship with Katherine Saville (Grace Park) come to an end? Find out when A Million Little Things Season 4 will air and who will be returning in the fall of 2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

A Million Little Things: Is Delilah Done? EP Weighs In on Finale Burning Q

Among the bombshells dropped in A Million Little Things‘ Season 3 finale: Delilah is moving to France, permanently?! Mon dieu!. During the two-hour season-ender on Wednesday, Stephanie Szostak‘s character announced that she wanted to relocate herself, Danny, Sophie and Charlie to her home country — where, viewers will recall, she spent most of the season after COVID-19 travel restrictions and an ailing parent kept her from returning to the United States. Delilah’s news was met with varying degrees of anger and refusal from her friends and family (Gary’s reaction, in particular, was pretty nasty), and she wound up sobbing on her couch in its aftermath. (Read a full recap of the finale.)
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Early season 4 expectations

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? With the way that these stories have developed, you may be on edge waiting for what’s ahead. Take, for example, what the consequences are going to be for Gary attacking Peter in the final? Meanwhile, many relationships are in flux and there is potential for plenty of new characters to turn up.