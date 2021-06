The arrival of spring signals a return to the golf links. In 1905, the Oaks Golf Club of Albert Lea was formed, uniting the golf and tennis clubs. The golf course faced some challenges as reflected in their local rule No. 2. It stated, “When a ball actually lies in a gopher hole within the course …, it may be lifted and dropped one club-length or more, directly behind the gopher hole without penalty.” In addition to gophers, the milkman’s cows were trespassing and grazing on the club’s course.