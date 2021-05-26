Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson, IN

'It's a burden, for sure'; Good's Candies affected by unaffiliated store in Anderson

By TRAVIS WEIK editor@thecouriertimes.com
Courier-Times
 8 days ago

Kevin Vickery, fourth- generation owner of The Original Good’s Candies in Kennard, doesn’t use Facebook as a soapbox. Especially when it comes to his family’s business. A store in Anderson that has a similar name does not hold to that same practice. Over the weekend, the Anderson store’s owner posted...

www.thecouriertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Lifestyle
City
Kennard, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Anderson, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Original Good#Google Reviews#Troublemakers#Mother#Teenage Girls#1 Star Reviews#People Search#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

The Hike To Indiana’s Pretty Little Strahl Lake Is Short And Sweet

If there’s one state park in Indiana that usually seems to stick out above the others as particularly beautiful and captivating, it’s Brown County State Park (okay, that, and probably Indiana Dunes, too). At Brown County State Park, there are dozens of awe-inspiring hiking and walking trails for you to explore. There are two lakes at the park, and the hike to one of them is short, sweet, and mostly easy. It might just top the list of great short hikes in Indiana!
Madison County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: United Way's annual Community Diaper Drive is underway

ANDERSON — Forty percent of families in Madison County struggle to make ends meet on a weekly basis during normal times. United Way of Madison County hosts an annual Community Diaper Drive. Residents can make an impact by donating diapers to local baby pantries through Amazon Virtual Diaper Drive Wish List or by dropping a diaper donation off at one of the public collection sites.
Middletown, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Library offers access to online World Book

MIDDLETOWN — If you think a library card will get you a good book to read, think a little bigger — at least at the Middletown/Fall Creek Township Public Library starting this month. At this red-bricked building in northwestern Henry County, the online World Book offers library patrons of all...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Chew This! Searching for the perfect green beans

I have been searching for the perfect green bean recipe for years and now I am asking for your help. Do you have a family recipe, or perhaps a secret recipe, for green beans that you would be willing to share with me? My Grandma Barbra made the absolute best green beans I have ever had in all my life. I have the recipe, but they just do not taste the same as hers always did. I joke with my Grandpa Jr that I must not have the extra love to add to mine, like she did! Ha! My Grandpa Max made amazing green beans too and his secret was to add little red potatoes and sausage to his. I have his recipe too, but still can not get that final taste. A friend and fellow cookbook author friend of mine, said that I am chasing the memory of eating their food, not really the recipe. Which, I could see being true. However, I am still on a quest to find the best recipe for southern style green beans around. Which is where I need your help.
Anderson, INPosted by
The Herald Bulletin

Run for the Fallen travels through Anderson

ANDERSON – Local residents lined Indiana 32 with American flags and signs Saturday to welcome participants in the Run for the Fallen event. The run, which had started Friday in Fort Wayne, made its way through Anderson on Saturday. Passing motorists honked their horns and waved to more than a...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

United Way hosting its first Diaper Drive

United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties is kicking off its first Community Diaper Drive. The Diaper Drive will run through June 4. The Community Diaper Drive is a community-wide donation effort, done in partnership with local businesses and organizations, to stock local baby pantries with diapers for struggling families.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Celebrating Small Business: F.C. Tucker Crossroads Real Estate

This series is provided by the New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce to highlight local companies during Small Business Week. Working downtown has allowed F.C. Tucker Crossroads Real Estate, a local real estate service, to be part of local events such as the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Walk and Memorial Day Parade, as well as being close to the company’s bank, attorney, the courthouse, and a great restaurant, Primo. They love downtown but would like to see the completion of a few more restaurants. Being a member of the Chamber has kept them involved in their community and connected to business community.
Anderson, INdailyjournal.net

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Time for menthols to go up in smoke

This editorial was originally published May 6 in the Anderson Herald Bulletin. U.S. health regulators have pledged to try to ban menthol cigarettes, a move that would be a significant victory for Americans’ health. The flavor’s persistence has infuriated anti-smoking advocates, who point to research that menthol’s numbing effect masks...
Madison County, INbusinessalabama.com

Spotlight: Madison County

Huntsville Museum of Art. Madison County, in North Alabama, is one of the fastest growing counties in the Southeast. It also ranks high for many measures of job growth and livability — such as high-tech jobs, advanced manufacturing, housing, amenities, working from home and education. It’s best known as home to…
New Castle, INCourier-Times

FOOD INSPECTION REPORTS

The Environmental Public Health Office of the Henry County Health Department conducted seven routine inspections during the fourth week of April. County inspectors identified four critical and four non-critical violations and one repeat violations during that time period. Pizza King #28 in New Castle had two critical violation and two...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

May 22 is the 8th annual 'Paint Out'

Plein Air artists from Indiana and surrounding states will gather here Saturday, May 22 for the eighth annual Art Association of Henry County’s Paint Out. The art association is holding the paint out in conjunction with Indiana Plein Air Painters Association (IPAPA). “Artists will be painting Plein Air or outdoors...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Celebrating Small Business Week with Knights of Pythias

This series is provided by the New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce to highlight local companies during Small Business Week. ’Tis the Season Flowers and Gifts is in the heart of downtown New Castle. They offer many funeral remembrances to send to honored loved one’s memories. They also offer hundreds of headstone saddles and other items for Memorial Day or year-round.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

WyldLife, Young Life banquet celebrates connections

On Monday, April 19, residents from all over Henry County gathered at the New Castle Armory for the Henry County Young Life banquet. Attendees were treated to catered desserts from Temptations and were entertained by skits, games and stories of how Henry County WyldLife and Young Life have positively affected the lives of many youth in Henry County.