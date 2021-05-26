'It's a burden, for sure'; Good's Candies affected by unaffiliated store in Anderson

I have been searching for the perfect green bean recipe for years and now I am asking for your help. Do you have a family recipe, or perhaps a secret recipe, for green beans that you would be willing to share with me? My Grandma Barbra made the absolute best green beans I have ever had in all my life. I have the recipe, but they just do not taste the same as hers always did. I joke with my Grandpa Jr that I must not have the extra love to add to mine, like she did! Ha! My Grandpa Max made amazing green beans too and his secret was to add little red potatoes and sausage to his. I have his recipe too, but still can not get that final taste. A friend and fellow cookbook author friend of mine, said that I am chasing the memory of eating their food, not really the recipe. Which, I could see being true. However, I am still on a quest to find the best recipe for southern style green beans around. Which is where I need your help.