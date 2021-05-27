Cancel
Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Carlos Cardenas Baldwin, University of Toronto (Rotman)

By Jeff Schmitt
Poets and Quants
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There are two types of people, those that dream and never wake up and those that wake up to make their dreams come true; I am the latter.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I consider myself a truly global citizen, not only do I enjoy visiting new places (I have been to over 15 countries in total) but I am passionate about living and experiencing new places and cultures. Throughout my life, I have lived in Peru (Talara, Lima), Norway (Stavanger), Scotland (Aberdeen), USA (Austin, Durham, Bakersfield, Minot, Houston, New York City) and Italy (Florence). I cannot wait to add Toronto to my list. On a side note, I have visited 5 of the 7 wonders of the world: Chichen Itza, Rome Coliseum, Machu Pichu, Taj Mahal and Cristo Redentor. I have plans on knocking out the remaining 2 in the next 5 years.

#University Of Toronto#Mba
