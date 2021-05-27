Electric Vehicles Need to Be Owned Longer, Driven Further to Offset ‘Embedded Carbon,' Jefferies Says

Electric vehicles (EVs) are rapidly becoming mainstream as the governments from all over the world have set their zero-emission mobility deadlines. Financing schemes and subsidies offered for both OEMs and consumers are playing a crucial role in the market build-up, further supported by rising expenditure of governments on charging infrastructure and battery technology. During 2017-2018, demand for EVs grew 40% in the US and a whopping 80% in Europe, which indicates a massive market potential of electric vehicle (EV) battery. A new upcoming study of Fairfield Market Research examines the global electric vehicle battery market for the forecast period between 2021 and 2027.