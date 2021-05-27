Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Ronke Akinsola, University of Toronto (Rotman)

The high-level meeting (HLM) on HIV/AIDS will be convened from 8 to 10 June 2021, in the General Assembly Hall, at the UN Headquarters, in New York. The HLM will undertake a comprehensive review of the progress on the commitments made in the 2016 Political Declaration towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030, and how the response, in its social, economic and political dimensions, continues to contribute to progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the global health goal. The high-level meeting will provide recommendations to guide and monitor the HIV/AIDS response beyond 2021, including new concrete commitments to accelerate action to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as well as to promote the renewed commitment and engagement of leaders, countries, communities and partners to accelerate and implement a comprehensive universal and integrated response to HIV/AIDS.