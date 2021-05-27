Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Ronke Akinsola, University of Toronto (Rotman)
“Energetic investment professional, currently passionate about developing targeted investment products that solve individual and social problems.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love exploring places and, in my quest to discover new cities, I solo travelled to 4 African countries, where I participated in several tour activities such as boat riding to the Prison Island and game viewing at Masai Mara Safari. I love listening to music and can’t help but bust some moves when I hear fast beat songs, which sometimes involves bits of silliness (all for fun).poetsandquants.com