Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Ronke Akinsola, University of Toronto (Rotman)

By Jeff Schmitt
Poets and Quants
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Energetic investment professional, currently passionate about developing targeted investment products that solve individual and social problems.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love exploring places and, in my quest to discover new cities, I solo travelled to 4 African countries, where I participated in several tour activities such as boat riding to the Prison Island and game viewing at Masai Mara Safari. I love listening to music and can’t help but bust some moves when I hear fast beat songs, which sometimes involves bits of silliness (all for fun).

poetsandquants.com
