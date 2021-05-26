Warren County Deer Tests Positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, First Confirmed in PA Northern Tier
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture today (Wednesday) announced a confirmed positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a white-tailed deer on a Warren County hunting preserve. Remaining deer were euthanized and all tested negative for the disease. The department has quarantined the preserve for five years. Contact tracing to determine any further exposure is in progress and may necessitate additional quarantines.www.thecourierexpress.com