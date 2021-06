There are a lot of words that could be used to describe last night’s game but we don’t have all day. For the Red Sox, it was another tally in the win column though it felt like it was going to turn sour on numerous occasions. We saw several heroic efforts last night but none larger than that of Alex Verdugo. Once again, his spark, his energy, and his never-say-die attitude lifted Boston to another victory and it’s becoming a consistent outcome.