A struggling Yanks offense found its strokes against a struggling Blue Jays bullpen Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. It was apparent early that the Blue Jays were in for a tough night, even with their ace Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound. Ryu, who had lost his previous two starts , never seemed to find his comfort zone over his 6 inning outing. The Blue Jays starter ran up his pitch count to 92, tossing only 58 of them for strikes and walking four. Fortunately Yankee starter Jordan Montgomery experienced location issues of his own and allowed Toronto to build an early lead.