Marlin becomes iBanFirst's biggest shareholder
IBanFirst has completed a growth equity investment that sees PE giant Marlin Equity Partners become the B2B multi-currency payments platform's largest shareholder. Marlin will become iBanFirst's largest shareholder, replacing existing business angels and some of the company’s early backers. The startup's founder and CEO Pierre-Antoine Dusoulier becomes the second-largest shareholder, while existing investors Elaia, Bpifrance Large Venture and Xavier Niel remain committed.www.finextra.com