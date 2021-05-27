Marlin becomes iBanFirst's biggest shareholder

A shareholder-commission report released on June 10 by outside lawyers found that some of the company’s management and directors colluded with government officials to prevent foreign investors from exercising their rights. Toshiba’s top shareholder, Singapore-based hedge fund Efisimo Capital, failed to put its own candidates on the board at a shareholders meeting last year. Toshiba investors agreed in March to conduct an independent investigation into the matter, leading up to last year’s vote.