Marlin becomes iBanFirst's biggest shareholder

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIBanFirst has completed a growth equity investment that sees PE giant Marlin Equity Partners become the B2B multi-currency payments platform's largest shareholder. Marlin will become iBanFirst's largest shareholder, replacing existing business angels and some of the company’s early backers. The startup's founder and CEO Pierre-Antoine Dusoulier becomes the second-largest shareholder, while existing investors Elaia, Bpifrance Large Venture and Xavier Niel remain committed.

#Startup#Ibanfirst#Pe#Marlin Equity Partners#M A
