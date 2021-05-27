There’s Been A BIG Change to the Iconic Beaches & Cream Milkshakes in Disney World!

Disney World is incredible when it comes to food options during the day, whether you’re going for something sweet or savory. But, late eats? Well, that’s where you might run into an issue. Now that many restaurants either have cut back on hours or remain closed, most of the dining locations are only open until 10 PM. However, we’ve gathered a list of all the late night dining locations around the Disney World property that are open past 10PM, so you can get that last late night snack in before bedtime!