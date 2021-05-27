After repeated ATF warnings, gun dealers can count on the agency to back off; sometimes firearms flow to criminals

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia – An Akron, Ohio man pleaded guilty today to distributing methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents, Lamark Glover, 22, admitted that, on June 20, 2019, he distributed an ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Charleston, West Virginia. Glover admitted that when he was arrested on September 22, 2019 in Charleston, agents located a number of items in his vehicle including methamphetamine, fentanyl and a loaded .40 caliber pistol equipped with a 30 round magazine. Glover admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs and that he possessed the pistol to protect himself from other drug dealers and drug users. Glover further admitted that he and others participated in a conspiracy between July and September of 2019 to distribute methamphetamine that was frequently shipped from Akron, Ohio to various locations in West Virginia. During the conspiracy, Glover received quantities of methamphetamine that he would distribute in the Charleston area. Some of Glover’s customers redistributed the methamphetamine to other drug users throughout the district.