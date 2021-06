Avengers Campus is FINALLY open in Disney California Adventure Park and there’s so much to explore!!. You can take a ride on WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, check out all of the Avengers-themed merchandise, and you might even see a familiar face or two. But, right now we’re focused on…the FOOD!! If you’re looking for a sweet snack in Avengers Campus, one of the out-of-this-world places you can stop at is Terran Treats. This spot is serving up some uniquely flavored/shaped churros and more! Is it something you should check out? We’re bringing you our full review right here.