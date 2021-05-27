NEWS: Opening Timeline Announced for Disney’s Reimagined Jungle Cruise Rides

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After Disney unveiled the new trailer for Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson’s long awaited Jungle Cruise movie, there was a familiar feeling that washed over myself and some of my colleagues here at CinemaBlend. While it seems like a lot of the DNA from Brendan Fraser’s Mummy franchise is built into this new cinematic adventure, there’s also quite a bit of Pirates of the Caribbean energy present in this next attraction-based film. So if Jungle Cruise is a success at the box office, does the audience even need a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot anymore?