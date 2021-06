Lauren and Colan met working together and instantly hit it off. They became the best of friends and were always joking around and enjoyed spending time together. On Christmas Eve, 2019, they were home relaxing after spending all day with family for a holiday gathering. Colan handed Lauren a ball of wrapping paper and told her to unwrap it. It took her 5 minutes to unwrap and inside was a ring box. It was a very intimate proposal. These two enjoy camping and fishing together. We met them in downtown Albany one evening for their engagement session. They are both jokesters and love being goofy together. They had great smiles as we moved around downtown to capture their images. Looking forward to their big day in November for their Wedding at Loft 433.