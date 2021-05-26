Junghans Celebrates a Major Anniversary with a Solid Gold Watch

Earlier this month we told you about a new box set of Max Bill watches from Junghans, released to celebrate 60 years of Max Bill’s association with the German brand. For many watch lovers, it’s the Max Bill watches that jump immediately to mind when thinking about Junghans, and it’s easy to see why. The modern design of these watches is, pardon the phrase, iconic, and while many brands attempt a similar style of Bauhaus influenced minimalism, Junghans has a knack for pulling it off in a way that feels wholly authentic, which is not an easy task (try shopping for a watch in a typical mall department store if you don’t believe me). Junghans, however, is much more than just Max Bill, and in addition to the Max Bill related anniversary, Junghans is also celebrating 160 years of operation as a brand in 2021. To mark the occasion, they’ve released a special gold watch in a classic style that’s worlds apart from Max Bill, but still completely Junghans.