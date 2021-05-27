VIDEO: Hear the NEW Song Brandy Made Just for Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration!

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt’s fun to see celebrities that love Disney as much as we do!. From spotting John Stamos in the parks to watching the various performers during EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional during the holidays, it’s exciting when our favorite celebs share the same passion as us! And we can add another celebrity to that list! Grammy Award-winning recording artist Brandy is helping kickoff a year-long Disney celebration!

