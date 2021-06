This week has been a big one for movie fans. For one, the past weekend’s box-office returns demonstrated that there is, indeed, hope that cinemas will survive the Covid-19 pandemic. For another, AMC is looking to invest in new theaters. (It’s also offering free popcorn to meme stock investors, which I’m not even going to begin to try to explain here.) And finally, Rachel Weisz went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about how her new Marvel movie, Black Widow, is going to beat her husband Daniel Craig’s James Bond film, No Time to Die, to multiplexes. All in all, it was a time to get very stoked about going to the movies again. Huzzah!