Hands-On With The Tudor Black Bay 58 925 In Silver
Predicting Tudor releases in recent years has been a rather futile exercise. Anyone who was around when the P01 was initially teased likely has more than a moment’s hesitation when they see a new teaser from the shield. Such was the case this year (and earlier this week) leading into the first digital Watches & Wonders event, with Tudor showing a billow of red and black smoke combining to create the shield logo. Was this a reference to a ‘coke’ bezel GMT? A new Fastrider? In reality, none of that came to pass, the red and black are simply the brand’s colors, and the watches we got were relatively straightforward, if unexpected.wornandwound.com