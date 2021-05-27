Cancel
Islanders eliminate Penguins in Game 6 to book date with Bruins

By The Associated Press
theScore
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders didn't get discouraged when they kept falling behind. They just kept their focus, got a big surge in the second period and ran past the Pittsburgh Penguins into the second round of the playoffs. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal...

