Bashing the IRS on Grover Norquist’s Leave Us Alone Podcast
Grover Norquist, chief of Americans for Tax Reform, and I had fun hammering the IRS’s long history of political bias and revenue racketeering. I’m not expecting the IRS to turn over a new leaf thanks to Biden’s army of new IRS agents. [@#[email protected]# new software for my Logitech camcom didn’t mesh with ATR’s broadcast software. Downloaded a Logitech app that should make the next interview look better] I will add links to the audio version of this interview later.jimbovard.com