Bashing the IRS on Grover Norquist’s Leave Us Alone Podcast

This week, the Senate Finance committee hosted a heated hearing on a proposal to encourage investment in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. The measure, if passed would be included in a larger bill dubbed the Clear Energy for America Act. For those interested in purchasing an EV, the new legislation would increase the value of the tax credit available. Senators Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Ron Wyden of Oregon are leading the effort. They argue that to make the US competitive in the renewable energy sector, the tax code must be modernized to encourage development and sway consumer choice.