newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Bashing the IRS on Grover Norquist’s Leave Us Alone Podcast

jimbovard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrover Norquist, chief of Americans for Tax Reform, and I had fun hammering the IRS’s long history of political bias and revenue racketeering. I’m not expecting the IRS to turn over a new leaf thanks to Biden’s army of new IRS agents. [@#[email protected]# new software for my Logitech camcom didn’t mesh with ATR’s broadcast software. Downloaded a Logitech app that should make the next interview look better] I will add links to the audio version of this interview later.

jimbovard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irs#Podcast#Software#Americans For Tax Reform#Irs Agents#Tax Revenue#Logitech#Atr#Audio#Fun#Chief
Related
Presidential ElectionBuffalo News

Letter: Biden’s ambitious plans recall Norquist’s reform

President Biden has put forward an ambitious agenda involving infrastructure, daycare, education, climate concerns and more. His proposal to pay for these programs by taxing corporations and the wealthy runs head-on into Grover Norquist’s “Americans for Tax Reform” never mentioned pledge signed by all Republicans to not raise taxes; any taxes at any time. This is one reason the federal gas tax has not risen since 1993 even though prices have gone up and more efficient cars use less gas.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden administration extends bipartisan infrastructure talks into June

The Biden administration said Sunday talks over a $1.7 trillion infrastructure package would need to show a "clear direction" toward agreement by the time Congress returns from recess in early June, signaling that Democrats might be preparing to go it alone on a broad plan to rebuild roads and bridges, expand broadband service and create programs to help care for the elderly and disabled Americans.
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

GOP senators hint they're looking for infrastructure deal

Key Senate Republicans in talks with the White House to negotiate down the administration's trillion-dollar infrastructure package indicated this weekend that they are still looking for a deal. Why it matters: The White House recently proposed a $1.7 trillion counteroffer to GOP calls to cut spending — below the original...
Income TaxTimes West Virginian

Give IRS tools to catch cheats

The Internal Revenue Service is not an agency that gets a lot of love — particularly at this time of year as Americans have just sent in their tax payments. But everyone knows the IRS is vital to collecting the revenue the government needs to provide us with everything from bridges and highways to military protection and school lunch funding.
Income TaxAS.com

When will the $12,500 EV tax credit be approved and sent?

This week, the Senate Finance committee hosted a heated hearing on a proposal to encourage investment in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. The measure, if passed would be included in a larger bill dubbed the Clear Energy for America Act. For those interested in purchasing an EV, the new legislation would increase the value of the tax credit available. Senators Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Ron Wyden of Oregon are leading the effort. They argue that to make the US competitive in the renewable energy sector, the tax code must be modernized to encourage development and sway consumer choice.
Income Taxifallsjournal.com

Minnesotans pay 13th-highest lifetime taxes, data says

(The Center Square) – Minnesotans pay roughly $649,130 of taxes in their lifetime, ranking the Gopher State 13th in the nation according to a Self study. The study pulled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Tax Foundation, the Hamilton Project, World Population Review, and StatsAmerica. The top highest-taxed...
Louisiana StateLake Charles American Press

Tax reform bills to be heard by La. Senate committee

Three tax reform bills that have cleared the Louisiana House will be heard Monday by the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee. Two measures lower individual income tax levels and end federal tax deductions and the third ends the ability of corporations to deduct federal taxes paid on state income tax forms.
Income Taxgoodmenproject.com

Hey, Wealthy Tax Cheat, Hearing Any Footsteps Yet?

Cheating on your taxes — if you happen to be filthy rich — has never been easier. Or more lucrative. So we’re learning from a new surge of scholarship and research from academics, activists, and veteran tax attorneys. Our richest aren’t just paying a smaller share of their income and wealth in taxes than average Americans. Many of our rich, the data show, are barely paying any tax at all.
EconomyPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Let's shore up U.S. finances

Last December, I wrote an essay published in the Post-Star, promoting a plan that would shore up the financial solvency of the Social Security and Medicare programs and encouraged our elected representatives to promptly adopt this proposal. As previously discussed, both programs are facing huge funding shortfalls in the future...
Income TaxStreet.Com

What Is a Wealth Tax?

It's likely you've heard the term "wealth tax" on the news over the past few years. In the discussions leading up to recent federal elections, some candidates often explained the pros and cons of this tax, in which they proposed collecting from the wealthiest Americans. Let's take a closer look at what a tax on the wealthy would mean for U.S. taxpayers.
U.S. PoliticsGreater Milwaukee Today

Feds to pay hundreds per child to American families

WASHINGTON — Americans with children will begin receiving checks from the Internal Revenue Service in a few weeks, but economists worry that the payments could have long-term negative economic consequences. The Internal Revenue Service said the payments, which will be sent out beginning July 15, are estimated to go to...
Income TaxPosted by
Panhandle Post

IRS: 1.8M more COVID stimulus payments sent to Americans

WASHINGTON — Last week, the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced they have disbursed more than 1.8 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan. Today's announcement covering the most recent two weeks of the effort brings...
Income TaxKankakee Daily Journal

WEBBER: Do you think you pay too little in taxes?

Busy on Monday the 17th, I briefly scanned the local paper to make sure I wasn’t in the obituaries or blotter. Tuesday the 18th was the little lady’s birthday, leaving me with some pressing activities — buying a present and making dinner plans — so my attention was elsewhere. This is not a diary, please stay with me.