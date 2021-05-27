Cancel
StormTeam 3: Widespread rainfall expected Thursday into Friday

By Aaron White
KIMT
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGet the umbrella and rain jackets ready! We're tracking widespread rain to move into Minnesota and Iowa heading into Thursday, and the rain will likely continue into Friday morning. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall during the day on Thursday, before tapering off to scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Overall, rainfall amounts will be fairly decent, with most areas receiving between 0.50" and 1.00" of rainfall. Drier conditions will return by Memorial Day weekend.

