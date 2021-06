Allenwood -- Ardith E. Wilkins, 73, of Allenwood, formerly of White Deer, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center. Born October 24, 1947 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Millard and Kathryn (Tilburg) Koch. On October 16, 1965 she married Ralph M. Wilkins and they shared 48 years of marriage until his death on January 25, 2014.