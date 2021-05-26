Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Jean L. Kwiatkowski "Kuski" Steffen

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamsport -- Jean L. (Kwiatkowski "Kuski") Steffen, 79, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at The Williamsport Home. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life for 56 years, Robert L. "Bob" Steffen, Jr. on March 15, 2021. Born Feb. 19, 1942 in...

Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Celebrating a century

Donald Koons, of Williamsport, was the guest of honor at a surprise birthday party at the Williamsport Community Woodshop. Koons, who turned 100 years old on May 7, was joined by many family members that include his wife Bertie, five children, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also on hand were numerous friends and fellow veterans. Recognizing Koons for his service in the US Army Air Corp during WWII and contributions to the Williamsport community was U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer; state Rep. Jeff C. Wheeland, R-Loyalsock Township and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, along with Lycoming County Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Tony R. Mussare. Koons is a member of the Williamsport Community Woodshop at the Pajama Factory, where family members say he likes to build birdhouses and stools to give as gifts.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

District judges busy with variety of cases

Kevin J. Brown flagged down a city police officer in the 600 block of Hepburn Street about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, claiming he had been stabbed. However, when it was all over, he was the one to get arrested and committed to the Lycoming County Prison, according to court records. Through...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Williamsport’s Taylor returns, wins 4 events at PHAC meet

HUGHESVILLE – By the second hurdle, Tre Taylor had the race won. The Williamsport senior said he didn’t feel like he was running that fast. Try telling his opponents that. Taylor, the two-time state placewinner, made his season debut Saturday at the PHAC North meet at Hughesville. All he did was win four individual events and break the school record in the 110-meter hurdles which has stood since 1990.
Williamsport, PADaily Item

Seals' Harris, Markle storm into district semis

WILLIAMSPORT — Selinsgrove's Ethan Harris and Eli Markle cut a wide path through three rounds of the District 4 Class 2A boys tennis doubles tournament Saturday, winning their way to the semifinals. The Seals' top doubles tandem, seeded second, eliminated the No. 1 squads from Danville, Galeton and Lewisburg —...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

District 4 doubles draw is announced for boys tennis

The District 4 doubles tournament draw was announced for boys tennis Thursday morning. Montoursville’s Andrew Stapp and Jared Matlack are the top seed in the tournament and receive an automatic bye into the second round. The tournament will start with the first three rounds Saturday at Williamsport High School beginning...
South Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Local roundup: St. John Neumann baseball wins with walk-off

Ryan Thompson hit a two-run walkoff home run and St. John Neumann recorded its most dramatic win this season, rallying from a run down to defeat Montgomery, 7-5 at Brandon Park in high school baseball. Thompson drove in four runs and Neumann rallied from a 5-4 deficit as well as a 3-0 first-inning deficit. Kane Wright earned the win in relief and Naz Smith produced three hits. The Knights (14-2, 12-0 Mid-Penn) have won nine of their last 10 games and swept the season series from Montgomery for the first time in the 2000s. Austin Kuhn had two hits for Montgomery and Colby Springman hit an RBI double.
Jersey Shore, PASun-Gazette

Variety of charges lodged in several separate cases

Jersey Shore man’s bizarre behavior results in charges. The 41-year-old Jersey Shore man’s behavior was so scary for one woman that she told Tiadaghton Valley Regional police that she was going out the next day “to obtain a firearm for self-defense,” according to court records filed at the office of District Judge Jerry Lepley.