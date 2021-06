(Palo Alto, CA) — A former Secretary of State says the U.S. “made a mistake” by quickly dismissing the theory COVID-19 could have originated in the Wuhan lab. On CBS’s Face The Nation, Condoleezza Rice noted evidence early on that the coronavirus could have come from the lab. Rice said diplomats who visited the lab reported substandard safety practices. She added that health officials should have started asking tough questions after the first cases of coronavirus appeared in November of 2019. Rice says it is better late than never that U.S. intelligence is finally investigating. She also thinks we may never know the full story.