CDC approves paid cruise for Celebrity Edge, first post-pandemic departure from U.S.

Related video above: The first cruise ship since the pandemic was scheduled to leave Venice The first major cruise ship for North Americans since the industry was suspended more than a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Departed on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean Group departed from Phillipsberg in St. Martin on Saturday at 10:30 pm with paid passengers. Royal Caribbean has been cruising since March 2020. Is not … Our industry and Caribbean. Our industry and Caribbean. This day has finally arrived for our guests and our crew is really special. I can’t put it into words. “Celebrity Cruises President and CEO One Lisa Lutov Perlo said in a statement: “I’m proud to say it again with enthusiasm first —” Welcome! “For a seven-day cruise from Sint Maarten, Barbados, Alba, Includes Curacao ports of call. It has about 500 passengers. 95% are fully vaccinated. Children who had not yet been vaccinated had to show a negative COVID-19 test. All sailors were fully vaccinated. “More than 80% of passengers are fully vaccinated. He said he prefers to sail by boat with vaccinated people, “McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic on board Colleen Celebrity Millennium, told CNN. “It’s like traveling through a bubble.” “This is the first large ship to sail in the Caribbean, so it feels pretty special.” “The energy and excitement here is very powerful. The crew is I am very enthusiastic about the participation of people in the end. So many people were applauding, but it finally feels like it’s back to normal and makes everyone very happy. ” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: Control and Prevention (CDC) completes “test” cruises to recreate actual cruise conditions in order for cruise companies to resume voyages in the US waters. Or they state that they need to comply with CDC vaccination requirements.Celebrity Cruises chose the latter. It states that “95% of the crew (excluding new crew members under quarantine) are fully vaccinated and clear and specific to limit cruise ship navigation to 95% of passengers. Submit a vaccination plan and schedule to the CDC. ”Cruise ship operators have confirmed that they are fully vaccinated prior to departure.” Although ships typically depart from US ports. However, Celebrity Edge is expected to be the first major cruise ship to depart from the United States in June 2021, as it departs from St. Martin because there are still many hoops. On June 26, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, all crew members and all passengers over the age of 16 had to prove that they were fully vaccinated before boarding. Expand to include travelers over 12 years old.