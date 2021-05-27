‘The Leftovers’ Fans Are Still Trying to Understand the Ending’s True Meaning

Major spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of The Handmaid's Tale. Look no further if you haven't watched it!. Hulu's mega hit series The Handmaid's Tale finally returned for Season 4 after an extended wait. Fans were eager to return to the horrors of Gilead, and this season certainly pulled no punches. A number of major characters were killed off throughout the course of this year, and the season finale "The Wilderness" followed suit with a series regular that's been there from the very beginning. That's right, after all this time the villainous Fred Waterford played by Joseph Fiennes has gotten his just desserts. And it seems like it's a plot twist that's going to send shockwaves through The Handmaid's Tale universe. Let's break it all down.