‘The Leftovers’ Fans Are Still Trying to Understand the Ending’s True Meaning

In 1980, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren visited the property of the Glatzel family in Connecticut after their 11-year-old son, David Glatzel, claimed to have been attacked by the spirit of an angry older man on their newly acquired rental property. The man reportedly had "big black eyes, a thin face with animal features and jagged teeth, pointed ears, horns, and hoofs," resembling the devil. Soon after the encounter, the family moved into the property and David began to exhibit strange behavior, including growling, hissing, and reciting passages in sinister voices from the Bible or Paradise Lost. Convinced their son was under demonic possession, the Glatzels contacted the Warrens, who suspected multiple possessions and attempted to help David by performing three exorcisms on him.