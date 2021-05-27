Cancel
Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Strane Park. * Until this evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.7 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Thursday was 25.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 9.2 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain and threatening the west approach to the bridge at County Road 401. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 03/17/2004. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Navidad River Strane Park 24.0 24.7 Thu 8 am CDT 13.8 11.1 10.3

alerts.weather.gov
