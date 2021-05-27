Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Norton The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Norton County in northwestern Kansas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 824 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Norton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Norton around 835 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Almena. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH