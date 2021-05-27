EXCLUSIVE: Anghami's Elie Habib Talks About The Streaming Company's Growth On 'SPACs Attack'

The Hamburg-based online fashion dealer About You is now listed on the stock exchange and began trading Wednesday (June 16, 2021) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The final offer price amounts to EUR 23 per share. Most of the proceeds from new shares will be used for the international scaling of the offer and to ramp up the expansion of the Software as-a-Service (SaaS) business in the Technology, Media and Enabling (TME) segment, the company said. This will boost both the company's technical infrastructure and sales centres. Tarek Müller, joint founder and Board Member Marketing & Brand, remarked: "We look forward to continuing our fantastic growth story, building on the success of the last seven years. Together with our team, our customers and our investors, we are opening an exciting new chapter in our story and will continue to lead the digital transformation of our industry."