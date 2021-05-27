Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: Anghami's Elie Habib Talks About The Streaming Company's Growth On 'SPACs Attack'

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnghami is set to go public via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Vistas Media Acquisition Co Inc (NASDAQ: VMAC) with a pro forma enterprise value of around $220 million. Anghami co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Elie Habib appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "SPACs Attack" for an exclusive interview Wednesday. About...

www.benzinga.com
